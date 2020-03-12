State Hotline for Coronavirus Questions

The state announces a hotline running Monday-Friday 7 am to 7 pm to address public questions about the coronavirus.
The hotline number is 1-866 207-2880.
You should take to your healthcare provider if you have questions about your personal health.
