Severe weather outlook South Dakota

The Coronavirus Could Explain Your Faulty Cell Service

Have you noticed bad cell service? Believe it or not, the coronavirus may be to blame.

North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley says his office is seeing an influx of calls from people saying they keep losing calls or hearing that “all circuits busy” message.

He says right now, cellular providers across the country are seeing unprecedented demand for use, and this is affecting landlines too.

People working from home that would normally not need to call in, mixed with all the students out for classes, higher volumes of text messages and people phoning home to talk to relatives are all contributing factors.

“We’re stress-testing the internet, and we’re stress-testing our entire infrastructure right now. And, it is holding, but it certainly comes with a little bumps and bruises, specifically, if you start getting these ‘all circuit busy’ and beeping calls, and those kinds of things in your voice communications,” Riley added.

Riley says this week is a little more stable than last week. He says all service providers are working to balance the new load on their systems.

