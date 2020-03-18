Things to do while practicing social distancing during the pandemic

As events, restaurants, bars, and businesses close down, there are fewer things to do that revolve around being social. Since it’s highly recommended to stay home and stay safe, we thought we’d give you some things to do to occupy your time:

Take a virtual tour of museums both locally and around the world

Museums around the globe are closed due to COVID 19. But you can still explore many of them virtually thanks to Google Arts & Culture. More than 500 museums and galleries teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to offer virtual tours. Check out this list compiled by Travel and Leisure.

Try an at-home work out to de-stress and stay fit

Exercise is a proven mood-booster. With doors closed, many gyms and studios are offering classes online. Or you can use one of your many streaming devices for free workouts.

There are a ton of free fitness apps, too, like FitOn, Freeletics, and Simply Yoga. And don’t forget YouTube, offering plenty of options for kickboxing, yoga, and HIIT.

Host an online picnic or party to connect with friends and family

Platforms like Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, and Skype enable you to organize social meet-ups virtually, using video streams or shared screens to connect everyone in the party.

Get outside

Fresh air is good for you! Take a walk, ride your bike, jog. Sitting around the house 24/7 isn’t healthy but fresh air is. Maintain a distance of 6 to 10 feet away from others to practice safe social distancing.

Do DIY projects

The Internet offers a ton of free tutorials for almost everything you can imagine. Whether it’s creating a bird feeder wreath or leafy stepping stones, there’s something for everyone.

Try a new recipe

Maybe even consider a few items to freeze. Recipes such as soups, enchiladas, lasagna, pasta sauces, chili, and casseroles usually hold up well in the freezer.

There are so many more things to do, but these are just a few to help get you started while at home with your loved ones during this time.