UMDHU seeing slower rates COVID vaccine participation among teens

Upper Missouri District Health Unit is seeing a slow down in teen COVID-19 vaccination participation.

UMDHU Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe says fully vaccinated people between the ages of 12-17 in their district have reached what seems like a peak.

Fully vaccinated in Divide County is 54%, McKenzie County 29%, Montrail County 40% and Williams County 29%.

Oyloe says over the last of couple weeks more teens coming in to get the vaccine has dwindled.

One vaccination clinic in Crosby reported only five people signed up when 21 doses were available.

Oyloe says their plan is to continue getting out in the community and bringing clinics to people.

“We’re just reaching out to different businesses and different activities throughout the summer just to see where people would like to see us come and have the vaccinations available to those who want it,” Oyloe said.

