University of Mary Transformed Into a Field Hospital

The University of Mary is one of two locations in the state that has prepared a field hospital.

KX got an inside look at the site that Gov. Doug Burgum says he hopes never sees a single patient.

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the state of North Dakota along with the University of Mary are prepared in the case things take a turn for the worse.

“When we start to get to that point where the cases are climbing that we’re going to be ready to deliver a coordinated health care response,” explained Gov. Burgum.

The university’s field house that was originally used for indoor workouts is now home to 200 cots that lay side by side with various medical equipment around them.

“I thought they were simply going to do a walkthrough and three hours later I hear they’re laying down plywood,” shared Jerome Richter, University of Mary’s Executive Vice President.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Guard and state health officials led the charge in making that quick transformation, with wheelchairs, IV bag stands and dividers.

Richter says even more of the university is available, if needed.

“We have resident halls that could be used as quarantine. We also have resident halls ready in the case medical professionals and personnel that may be serving the people that would be here, they could sleep in,” shares Richter.

Gov. Burgum is set to release a surge plan early next week that will break down what would need to happen in the case there is a sharp increase of positive coronavirus cases.

“No one is going to be on a ventilator in a University of Mary gymnasium. I mean we’re not going to be able to deliver that kind of care. But if we get to that level you could be staffed by volunteers almost,” shared Richter.

With one-third of the UMary field house being utilized by the 200 cots that are already here, if needed, they can hold an additional 500.

The good news is North Dakota is a long way from needing to use that field hospital.

Gov. Burgum says the state has the capacity for more than 2,600 hospital beds without any field hospitals, and that less than 1% of the hospital beds in the state are currently being taken up by COVID-19 patients.