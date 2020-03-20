UPDATE: Minot State University to conclude semester with online-only classes

Coronavirus
Minot State University will not hold any more face-to-face classes this semester.

The school’s president, Dr. Steven Shirley, announced in a letter to students, faculty, and staff that the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester will be conducted remotely, in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Classes will resume, online only, starting Tuesday, March 24th. Shirley says a decision has not yet been made about a graduation ceremony in May.

In his letter to students, Shirley called the situation unfortunate, “particularly to our graduating seniors who will not be able to complete their final semester on the MSU campus. Your senior year is a special time, and it is frustrating to have it end this way. You have my sincerest thoughts and apologies.”

He says more information will be made available in the coming days.

