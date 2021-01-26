Vaccine supply is low, but North Dakota taking care of shots

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota continues to have one of the highest rates in the country for administering doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which one medical officer says is due in part to the willingness of residents to get the shots.

Statistics compiled Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that North Dakota has delivered 9,873 shots per 100,000 people, which ranks only behind Alaska and West Virginia in per capita doses.

Dr. Doug Griffin, vice president and chief medical officer at Sanford Health in Fargo, says the state’s preparation efforts, its small size and eager volunteers have helped the pace of immunizations.

North Dakota is currently receiving fewer than 10,000 doses of vaccine a week, about half of what Griffin had expected.