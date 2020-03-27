Virtual dance classes help students stay active during virus shutdown

Coronavirus
While COVID-19 has been challenging for many, people are coming up with creative ways to try and make their lives as normal as possible. One Bismarck dance organization is trying to help by offering virtual dance classes.

Northern Plains Dance started giving digital dance classes this week to their students. This is something they normally wouldn’t do, but they knew they had to help the kids keep moving and avoid staying idle due to the current disruption in their schedules.

Instructors from across the nation are pitching in to help teach the classes because it’s important to keep your body moving even while practicing social distancing.

“This is a lot to take on for adults, I can’t imagine being in the body of a kid right now, and so we’re really again happy that we can provide some of that emotional and physical support for people,” said Northern Plains Dance Director Hollis Mackintosh Heid.

If you’d like to find out what Northern Plains Dance is offering right now, go here.

