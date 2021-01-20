Virus hospitalizations fall as state fixes computer glitch

Coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting a dramatic drop in hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, due mostly to finding and fixing a computer glitch.

The state Department of Health said Wednesday that the adjustment was made after officials resolved a problem with the flow of data in the last week from caseworkers to the state’s reporting system.

The result was a drop from 88 hospitalizations to 55.

The last time hospitalizations were that low was late August.

The state’s hospital tracker shows there are 48 staffed intensive care unit beds and 381 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota.

