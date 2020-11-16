Coronavirus
Virus hospitalizations reach high with new measures in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting a new high in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, following a weekend in which the state enacted new measures in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum late Friday announced the restrictions, including ordering the use of face coverings, that went into effect Saturday and are set to remain in place until Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, the number of virus patients in medical facilities rose by 10 on Monday, to 332.

North Dakota has continued to rank first in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

One in every 80 people in the state tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

