With Growing Coronavirus Concerns, How Will Your 401k Hold Up?

Coronavirus

by: CNN,

Posted: / Updated:

The stock market took its biggest point drop in history in 12 years due to concerns over the coronavirus early in the week.

So what about your 401k?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says don’t worry when it comes to long term investments, stay the course. He says it will go back up.

“My comment is, don’t stare at the screen. Okay? It’ll be higher a year from now. As I said, people who weathered the crash in 1987, people who, whether the financial crisis for long-term investors, uh, the U.S. is the best place to invest in the world. And again, I can’t predict where the market is on a daily basis. Uh, people should be less concerned about going up and down,” Mnuchin explained further.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge