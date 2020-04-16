Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

With new guidelines in place, are states prepared to reopen?

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

As the U.S. moves past 32,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won’t be featured tonight during primetime cable news — including the struggle states might experience to reopen and relief funds running out for small businesses. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

The ranks of America’s unemployed swelled toward Great Depression-era levels Thursday, and President Donald Trump reacted to the pressure on the economy by outlining a phased approach to reopening parts of the country where the coronavirus is being brought under control.

Under the plan, presented by Trump in a call with the nation’s governors, the president will ease his social-distancing guidelines to allow states to start getting back to business over the next several weeks in places that have strong testing and have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press, after a week in which he clashed with them over his claim that he has “total” authority over how and when the country reopens.

The move came on the same day the government reported 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to 22 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. The losses translate to about 1 in 7 American workers.

While many Americans have chafed at the damage to their livelihoods, business leaders and governors have warned that more testing and protective gear are needed before they can start lifting the lockdowns and other restrictions that have all but strangled the economy. Health experts have cautioned that easing restrictions too soon could allow the virus to come storming back.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge