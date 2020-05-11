Doctor says do not put off medical needs because of COVID-19

As hospitals prepare for and take in COVID-19 patients, people are choosing to wait to go to appointments, and are even rescheduling important procedures.

KX spoke with a doctor who said your medical needs come first.

While hospitals are designated ground zeros for COVID-19 patients it doesn’t mean you can’t go see your doctor like you normally would.

We spoke with Doctor Kimber Boyko, who says putting off procedures could put you into a more dangerous situation.

“The early warning signs are pain if we don’t take care of it becomes a bigger problem that requires hospitalization and more major surgery to take of it,” says Dr. Boyko.

Boyko recently performed same-day surgery on a woman who had been suffering with an esophagus hernia.

“And it being twisted it can sometimes get stuck in that position and become obstructed,” shares Boyko.

“It took about three weeks from the beginning to the end, And even after the scope they said i probably had this for quite a while. But it finally gave me enough twist that I needed to get this taken care of right away,” shares patient Deb Grubb.

Grubb shares that by the time she made it to the doctor she couldn’t even eat.

Dr. Boyko says you don’t have to wait until it gets that bad, as medical professionals are doing their part to keep a safe environment.

“We actually take our own temperatures before we start our workday to make sure, just like when the patient comes in they get their temperature taken, that being one of the first signs of coronavirus,” shares Boyko.

Grubb says her surgery happened so quickly she was in and out of the hospital in one day.

Dr. Boyko also says taking care of your health needs could save you a trip to the emergency room.