K-12 Schools Declared Closed Across North Dakota

Governor Doug Burgum along with other state officials declared an executive order closing all K-12 schools in the state.

Over 100,000 students will be out of class for the next five days, through Friday.

He says at the end of the week, they will re-evaluate whether or not they can re-open schools the following week.

Burgum says even though the risk for the state remains low, they are doing this to take the time to gather more data– and prepare schools and healthcare facilities for more cases to come.

“We’re trying to get more comprehensive understanding from the healthcare system of their ability to manage if we end up with a spike, you know a spike in cases that require intensive care how could we handle that. We know that some of the health organization have been working over the weekend,” says Governor Burgum.

Governor Burgum says the closure does not require day-cares to close their doors, he says it’s up to each facilities’ individual discretion.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler also reassured parents– state officials are working on a plan to provide meals for those students who depend on breakfast and lunch from their schools.

She also mentioned the importance of adults that are caring for kids explaining what’s going on with the virus.

“To access those resources and simply one of the best questions that we can do as adults is to ask children, “what have you heard?” So then that child can then share what they may have heard. Some may be true, some may not be true. But to have that open line of communication as we move through these very challenging times,” said Superintendent Baesler.

Burgum says the risk in North Dakota is still low, as 11 more tests came back negative, today.

Out of the 112 people tested, only one person has tested positive in North Dakota.