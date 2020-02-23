New High Cholesterol Medication to Hit the Shelves in March

Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new cholesterol-lowering medication.

Esperion’s Nexletol is a once-daily tablet. It’s an alternative for millions of patients that can’t take, or don’t respond well to statins.

The company says it’s the first oral non-statin drug approved in nearly two decades.

During studies, the drug reduced cholesterol in patients by an average of 18 percent when used with moderate or high-intensity statins.

The new drug could become available as early as late March.

