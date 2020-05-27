North Dakota’s top health officer resigns; job split into 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota’s top health officer has resigned and the job is being split into two positions.

Mylynn Tufte was appointed by Burgum in 2017. The governor says she resigned Wednesday, saying she wanted to return to the private sector.

Burgum appointed Dr. Andrew Stahl to serve as interim state health officer. Burgum also appointed University of North Dakota interim President Joshua Wynne to be the state’s chief health strategist, a newly created position.

Burgum said the state health officer has become an “impossible task” for one person.