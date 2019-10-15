‘Potential cluster’ of vaping-related illnesses confirmed in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health says three more cases of vaping-related illness have been confirmed in our state, in what it calls a “possible cluster” of cases.

The newly reported cases, all in northeast North Dakota, join four other confirmed instances of “severe respiratory illness” related to e-cigarette use in the state. The Department of Health has also logged five probable and three suspected cases of the illness.

Health officials say most of the cases in North Dakota were associated with vaping products containing THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol. Similar patterns have been found in cases across the country.

To date, close to 1,300 potential cases of vaping-related illnesses have been counted in 49 states. The Department of Health says twenty-six deaths have been confirmed.

According to state health officials, symptoms of the illness include:

Cough

Fatigue

Dizziness

Headache

Vomiting and diarrhea

Chest pain

Worsening difficulty breathing

If you experience these symptoms and you have a history of e-cigarette use, you’re encouraged to call the North Dakota Department of Health at 1-866-207-2880.