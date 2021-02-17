Sanford’s Dr. Colby discusses preventing & treating heart disease

February is American Heart Month and Sanford Health’s Dr. Colby Halsey joined Good Day Dakota to talk about heart health.
Sanford health is celebrating American Heart Month by providing virtual events along with discounts to encourage the public to get their heart checked.
On Thursday, February 18th, Sanford Health is hosting a Doc Talk event. Doc Talk is a free education seminar where Sanford physicians will talk about how COVID-19 infection can affect the heart, especially for those with pre-existing heart conditions. Physicians will also answer any questions.
The free event will start at 6:00 p.m. Registration for the event is required.
Another event Sanford Health is hosting is Art & Heart event. It will take place on Saturday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. The virtual event will include heart health tips from a Sanford cardiologist as well as instruction from a Theo Art School instructor to paint a modern door sign for your home.
This event also requires registration. Once registered, an email will be sent with information on where and when you can pick up your art supplies for the door sign.
Art & Heart is $20 per person, which includes art supplies and a Sanford Health gift bag.
For the month of February, Sanford Health is offering $25 heart screening.