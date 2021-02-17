Sanford’s Dr. Colby discusses preventing & treating heart disease

In 2019, the U.S Census Bureau estimated that about 24 percent of North Dakota's population are children.

The overall population estimation at that time was approximately 762,000.

That means there are more than 182,000 children in our state.

So, what's the point of these numbers?

For all of those kids, there is a very finite number of mental health resources.

A Watford City School Resource Officer tells KX News that's especially true in the western part of the state, but the need is great.

The Behavioral Health Division of the Department of Human Services works to find those gaps and fill them.

"The best comparison I would give is," think about if the medical system only had emergency rooms," Pamela Sagness said.

Her job, as the director of the Behavioral Health Division for the state Department of Human Services, is basically to look into the future.

The Behavioral Health Division exists to find ways to fix things, so to speak, so that 10 years from now we're not having the same issues that are present today.

Her comparison to emergency rooms has to do with the small number of mental health services across North Dakota but also with the accessibility to those resources.

Right now, the state is without a mental health provider registry or a bed management system.

That means it can be hard to find what's available and where. And if you do find a provider, there's no way to really know its capacity other than waiting.

That also means at any given time, the state can't keep track of needs or gaps in treatment options.

There's where Senate Bill 2161 comes in.

It would create the provider registry - which exists for addiction, by the way - and keep track of bed capacity.

That bill is still in limbo.

However, there have been major strides by the Behavioral Health Division.

One being a Medicaid state plan amendment, which brings about new services.

The amendment gives reimbursement incentives to providers to offer services like family peer support, for example.

The Division is also working on getting early intervention services that the state currently lacks, like community and home-based services so that kids can stay in the environments they're most comfortable in and potentially avoid unnecessary institutionalizing.

Sagness said, "For the last couple of years, I have really been trying to figure out how can we make improvements in the system that will be meaningful and not just the bandaids, but true systemic change so that we can help people and help families."

Another stride is partnerships with schools... which Sergeant Jeff Jensen, Watford City Police Officer and School Resource Officer, says is much-needed.

"We need to make sure our teachers, who are one of the first lines of defense when it comes to identifying kids in need or kids in crisis. We need to give them more education or more tools and more learning opportunities on how to identify these students."

That need is being addressed in the state legislature right now.

Senate Bill 2311 would require schools to give direct instruction to kids in grades seven through 12 about how to identify warning signs and risk factors for suicide. It's something that would be a step in the right direction as kids struggle with anxiety, stress, and depression and Jensen says kids just don't seem to have the necessary coping skills.

Sergeant Jensen teaches DARE to all Watford City fifth graders.

An element of the program is an anonymous question box.

"A lot of them are fun questions; what are your favorite foods, how many dogs do you have, do you have any kids? What's your favorite part of the job, do you like going fast?" He said.