Spotting the difference between seasonal allergies & coronavirus symptoms

It’s that time of year again when flowers begin to blossom and so do seasonal allergies.

Hay fever, also known as seasonal allergies, is very common this time of year.

As the weather changes, some may experience itchy or watery eyes, a runny nose or even a sore throat just to name a few.

With the coronavirus pandemic, some common allergy symptoms could be mistaken for COVID-19 symptoms.

“As we know COVID-19 we’re learning every day about new symptoms and what are coexisting commonly. We think of cough, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, congestion. Those symptoms could be both COVID-19 and allergy related. Generally, allergies don’t have fever, severe body aches,” explained Austin Maier, a nurse practitioner CHI St. Alexius urgent care.

Maier says they have had patients with seasonal allergies call in with concerns of having COVID-19.

