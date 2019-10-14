Closings
The Flu Vaccine is Especially Important for Pregnant Women

WKBT (La Crosse, W.I.)– Experts say the flu vaccine is an important precaution for pregnant women.

Healthcare workers say pregnant women are more likely to get severe respiratory complications from the flu, like pneumonia. They say getting the flu vaccine reduces that risk by 50 percent.

Since newborns can’t get the flu vaccine for six months after birth, experts say mothers and other family members getting vaccinated can also protect them from illness or death.

One nurse practitioner says the vaccine doesn’t do patients any good after they get sick, even though they may wish it could.

Mayo Clinic Certified Nurse Midwife Jen Meyers shares, “Boy, if they could go back and re-make that decision, I think they certainly would in order to prevent being that ill, especially parents that have babies that get sick or even die from influenza. It’s one of those things you want to be as prepared as you can ahead of time.”

Meyers says if you have any questions or concerns about getting vaccinated, you can get answers from your healthcare providers or the CDC’s website.

