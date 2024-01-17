Joel Opp

HEBRON, ND (KXNET) — A member of the Hebron Public School Board has been charged with four counts of possessing child sexual abuse and child sexual conduct materials.

According to court documents, Joel Lyle Opp, 44, was arrested January 11, accused of possessing about 1,000 images or videos of child sexual abuse which depicted sexual conduct.

Opp is a vice president on the Hebron Public School Board of Education.

Joshua Opp

His brother, Joshua Opp, 48, was also arrested January 11 on five counts of distributing obscene performances which included sexual conduct of a minor and 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Both men made their initial court appearances on January 12.

Bond for each man was set at $100,000 and the two were ordered to have no contact with minors, no social media activity and restricted Internet use.

A preliminary hearing for Joshua Opp is scheduled for February 5 in District Court at the Stark County Courthouse while Joel Opp is scheduled for February 12.