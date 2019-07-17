A desperate 6-year-old boy is hoping you can help find his turtle.
Roman has hand made signs to help find him.
So if you see Scratchy, pictured in this sign, please let Roman know.
Scratchy escaped yesterday somewhere in North Bismarck between Territory and Valley Drive.
He is a highly competitive racing turtle, and because he’s a speedy traveler, Roman’s dad Bill thinks Scratchy could be miles away already.
He can also be identified by some rather distinct markings.
Scratchy was last seen Monday night wearing the number 48, Scratchy’s turtle racing number, along with 2 lightning bolts on either side.
Roman is offering $1, his full allowance, to anyone who returns Scratchy safe and sound.
Help Find Scratchy the Missing Turtle
