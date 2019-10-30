Help get NDSU Bison tickets for Veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alana Christensen is raising money to help get veterans to the North Dakota State University football game on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Christensen is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a group that has a mission of service to veterans, military and their families.

A GoFundMe page was started Sept. 22, 2019, in hopes of raising $5,000 to purchase tickets for veterans.

GoFundMe page

As of now, $4,560 has been raised.

Funds will be used to purchase tickets for the veterans.

Christensen said some veterans will request a single ticket, while others may request veteran plus one (guest-spouse) tickets.

Veterans will be identified with proper military/VA identification, and any veteran that wants to be on the list to receive a ticket should contact Christensen at 701-899-2578.

Sideline tickets are $56, plus $4.50 per ticket fee totaling $60.50.

Endzone tickets are $46, plus $4.50 per ticket fee totaling $50.50.

Tickets will be purchased at face value and from the Bison ticket office on Friday, Nov. 8 and will be dispersed on game day, Sat. Nov. 9 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in the East lobby of the Fargodome.

“Our goal is to get as many Veterans into the game as possible! Last year, 140 Veterans were able to experience a Bison football game!  We hope to exceed that number! (If donations exceed our expectations, we will purchase tickets for Vets in the near future.) Thank you for your consideration!” said Christensen.

To access the GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge