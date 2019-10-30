Help get NDSU Bison tickets for Veterans

Alana Christensen is raising money to help get veterans to the North Dakota State University football game on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Christensen is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a group that has a mission of service to veterans, military and their families.

A GoFundMe page was started Sept. 22, 2019, in hopes of raising $5,000 to purchase tickets for veterans.

GoFundMe page

As of now, $4,560 has been raised.

Funds will be used to purchase tickets for the veterans.

Christensen said some veterans will request a single ticket, while others may request veteran plus one (guest-spouse) tickets.

Veterans will be identified with proper military/VA identification, and any veteran that wants to be on the list to receive a ticket should contact Christensen at 701-899-2578.

Sideline tickets are $56, plus $4.50 per ticket fee totaling $60.50.

Endzone tickets are $46, plus $4.50 per ticket fee totaling $50.50.

Tickets will be purchased at face value and from the Bison ticket office on Friday, Nov. 8 and will be dispersed on game day, Sat. Nov. 9 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in the East lobby of the Fargodome.

“Our goal is to get as many Veterans into the game as possible! Last year, 140 Veterans were able to experience a Bison football game! We hope to exceed that number! (If donations exceed our expectations, we will purchase tickets for Vets in the near future.) Thank you for your consideration!” said Christensen.

To access the GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.