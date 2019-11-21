Help Valley View Heights fill their resident’s stockings this Christmas

BISMARCK — Valley View Heights in Bismarck needs your help in its third year Christmas Stocking Project to get every resident a full stocking for Christmas.

In a post on Facebook, Valley View Heights said many of the tenants don’t have family or friends in the area during the holidays.

“There are many people in this world who have much to give and there are many people in this world that are not so fortunate. Regardless of where on this spectrum we all fall, we all have the ability to open our hearts to the holiday spirit,” the post read.

The project consisted of making a personalized Christmas stocking for all 75 tenants, hanging the stockings outside their door and now they need help putting a small present in each stocking every day for the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

They said some of the items that the tenants have received were: combs/brushes, eyeglass cleaning cloths, toothpaste, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, lotion/soap, ChapStick, treats, crossword/word search puzzles and more.

“Though these small gestures may seem minor, the joy and happiness that they have created is unmeasurable,” the post read.

More suggestions are chocolate, paper towels, homemade ornaments, handwritten notes, notepads, pens, mini chip bags, gloves, socks, mini pop cans, popcorn, lotion, deodorant, body wash, nightlights, air fresheners, key rings, or whatever your heart desires.

Valley View Heights said they understand if you can’t donate 75 items, so donate what you can.

For more information on the Christmas Stocking Project or to make arrangements for a donation, call Stephanie or Kaitlyn at 701-221-3018.

“Our tenants are all remarkable individuals and I thank you for taking the time to consider blessing them with the kind gesture of giving. We wish you many blessings this holiday season,” the post read.