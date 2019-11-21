Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Help Valley View Heights fill their resident’s stockings this Christmas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
merry christmas_1539974736671.jpeg.jpg

BISMARCK — Valley View Heights in Bismarck needs your help in its third year Christmas Stocking Project to get every resident a full stocking for Christmas.

In a post on Facebook, Valley View Heights said many of the tenants don’t have family or friends in the area during the holidays.

“There are many people in this world who have much to give and there are many people in this world that are not so fortunate. Regardless of where on this spectrum we all fall, we all have the ability to open our hearts to the holiday spirit,” the post read.

The project consisted of making a personalized Christmas stocking for all 75 tenants, hanging the stockings outside their door and now they need help putting a small present in each stocking every day for the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

They said some of the items that the tenants have received were: combs/brushes, eyeglass cleaning cloths, toothpaste, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, lotion/soap, ChapStick, treats, crossword/word search puzzles and more.

“Though these small gestures may seem minor, the joy and happiness that they have created is unmeasurable,” the post read.

More suggestions are chocolate, paper towels, homemade ornaments, handwritten notes, notepads, pens, mini chip bags, gloves, socks, mini pop cans, popcorn, lotion, deodorant, body wash, nightlights, air fresheners, key rings, or whatever your heart desires.

Valley View Heights said they understand if you can’t donate 75 items, so donate what you can.

For more information on the Christmas Stocking Project or to make arrangements for a donation, call Stephanie or Kaitlyn at 701-221-3018.

“Our tenants are all remarkable individuals and I thank you for taking the time to consider blessing them with the kind gesture of giving. We wish you many blessings this holiday season,” the post read.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge