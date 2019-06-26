Helping The Disabled Hit The Links

Imagine having a favorite hobby taken away.

That can be the case for someone who loves golf who suddenly is disabled or unable to walk.

But Prairie Grit of Minot is stepping in to help.

The group that offers athletic opportunities to people with disabilities now has two adaptive golf carts available.

The carts are kept at The Vardon in Minot – but they can be hauled elsewhere if needed.

They provide mobility and support for golfers – allowing them to get out onto the course and play an entire round – from tee to green.

(Drew Hanson, Prairie Grit) “I think it’s very important for people that used to be able to golf regularly, and for them to have this option now in Minot and North Dakota to be able to come out here and enjoy the game of golf – we’re lucky enough to have two of these carts here at The Vardon so, very fortunate.”

The second adaptive golf cart – also known as a paragolfer – was purchased thanks to a six thousand dollar grant from four different donors to the Minot Area Community Foundation.