Snow is already falling in parts of North Dakota today, and it’s only the beginning of October! We must say, it looks beautiful, though.

Here are some viewer-submitted snow photos:

Credit: Lee Ann Tibor in Scranton, North Dakota, taken around 11 a.m. this morning.

Credit: Wanda Hoherz, taken in Hettinger, North Dakota.

Credit: Melvin Pierce, taken just north of Scranton, North Dakota.

Credit: Chad Miller, taken in Glen Ullin, North Dakota.