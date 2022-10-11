BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — We’re in the middle of a windy week here in North Dakota. Fortunately, there is an end in sight. It just may not come for a few more days.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While the wind will lighten, it will still remain rather breezy with NW winds staying around 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the 50s. A strong wind will remain the headline of the day. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10 AM and lasts until 8 PM. The strong wind and low relative humidity have already prompted fire weather concerns. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at noon and last until 8 PM.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s with increasing NW wind to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs mainly in the 50s with a lighter wind. NW 10-20 MPH.