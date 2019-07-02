Here’s ‘the Dirt’ on Fruit….

It’s the days of chemicals and pesticides.

Of salmonella, listeria, and E. coli.

We don’t mean to be dramatic here, but how many of you still don’t wash the fruit that you eat?

If you do wash your fruit, how well?

We spoke with a self-proclaimed germophobe, and also a dietitian on the importance of making sure the food you eat is clean.

“We love fruit in this house,” says Jenn Hon, an expert in healthy living.

But, Hon gives us the dirt on fruit.

“Strawberries are the worst, grapes are pretty bad, raspberries, blackberries,” she says.

Hon soaked blueberries and just a few strawberries in water and added a little non-toxic cleaner.

What she got was this: “Ya, that water is really gross,” she says.

It’s not the dirt in the water that bothers Hon, it’s the bacteria.

A dietitian agrees.

“I just think people don’t think about it. They’re like, well, it’s at the grocery store. If you buy grapes do you test if they’re firm or not? I do. I don’t want to buy mushy grapes. So how many people touched that grape that you’re putting in your mouth,” says Rachel Iverson, a Sanford Dietitian.

Iverson says fresh fruits and vegetables can be contaminated anywhere along the journey from farm to table, including cross-contamination in the kitchen.

“We’re looking at E. Coli, listeria and salmonella which is often from that cross-contamination,” says Iverson.

She says rinsing in cool water is all it takes to take care of these bacteria.

Nothing more, nothing less.

“I wouldn’t use a produce cleaner, vinegar or anything like that — it’s not necessary, water is just fine, you just want to rinse,” says Iverson.

In fact, Iverson says using vinegar, baking soda or a produce cleaner to rinse fruit could deplete nutrients in what you eat.

For Hon, she takes extra precautions, not just because she’s a self-proclaimed germophobe and not just because its part of her job to educate people on safer non-toxic living, but because she has mouths to feed.

“Our oldest daughter is actually allergic to chemicals, inside, outside, on food, so I have to super clean our produce, I have to get all the chemical out,” Hon says.

Iverson also told us buying organic doesn’t mean it’s fertilizer free.

She says there’s a list of usable pesticides and fertilizers for the organic industry as well, and if it says “natural” there’s no regulation for that.

