The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades.

In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Dakota are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from North Dakota in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. Virginia

– Moved from North Dakota to Virginia in 2019: 158

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to North Dakota in 2019: 302

— #49 most common destination from Virginia

#29. Kentucky

– Moved from North Dakota to Kentucky in 2019: 162

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to North Dakota in 2019: 0

— #49 most common destination from Kentucky

#28. Maryland

– Moved from North Dakota to Maryland in 2019: 173

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to North Dakota in 2019: 33

— #48 most common destination from Maryland

#27. Idaho

– Moved from North Dakota to Idaho in 2019: 179

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to North Dakota in 2019: 60

— #40 most common destination from Idaho

#26. Alaska

– Moved from North Dakota to Alaska in 2019: 187

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to North Dakota in 2019: 214

— #38 most common destination from Alaska

#25. New York

– Moved from North Dakota to New York in 2019: 247

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to North Dakota in 2019: 445

— #46 most common destination from New York

#24. Wyoming

– Moved from North Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 265

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to North Dakota in 2019: 730

— #11 most common destination from Wyoming

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from North Dakota to Mississippi in 2019: 291

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to North Dakota in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#22. Hawaii

– Moved from North Dakota to Hawaii in 2019: 302

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to North Dakota in 2019: 0

— #48 (tie) most common destination from Hawaii

#21. Oregon

– Moved from North Dakota to Oregon in 2019: 414

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to North Dakota in 2019: 253

— #43 most common destination from Oregon

#20. Illinois

– Moved from North Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 445

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2019: 451

— #45 most common destination from Illinois

#19. Kansas

– Moved from North Dakota to Kansas in 2019: 515

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to North Dakota in 2019: 292

— #36 most common destination from Kansas

#18. Nevada

– Moved from North Dakota to Nevada in 2019: 678

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to North Dakota in 2019: 270

— #39 most common destination from Nevada

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from North Dakota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 697

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Dakota in 2019: 19

— #50 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. California

– Moved from North Dakota to California in 2019: 710

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to North Dakota in 2019: 404

— #49 most common destination from California

#15. Michigan

– Moved from North Dakota to Michigan in 2019: 717

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to North Dakota in 2019: 1,015

— #28 most common destination from Michigan

#14. Montana

– Moved from North Dakota to Montana in 2019: 792

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to North Dakota in 2019: 1,660

— #8 most common destination from Montana

#13. Missouri

– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050

— #25 most common destination from Missouri

#12. Washington

– Moved from North Dakota to Washington in 2019: 904

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to North Dakota in 2019: 1,759

— #29 most common destination from Washington

#11. Texas

– Moved from North Dakota to Texas in 2019: 944

— 3.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to North Dakota in 2019: 3,075

— #37 most common destination from Texas

#10. Nebraska

– Moved from North Dakota to Nebraska in 2019: 968

— 3.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to North Dakota in 2019: 288

— #33 most common destination from Nebraska

#9. South Carolina

– Moved from North Dakota to South Carolina in 2019: 971

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to North Dakota in 2019: 95

— #45 most common destination from South Carolina

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from North Dakota to North Carolina in 2019: 980

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to North Dakota in 2019: 134

— #48 most common destination from North Carolina

#7. Arizona

– Moved from North Dakota to Arizona in 2019: 1,012

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to North Dakota in 2019: 945

— #35 most common destination from Arizona

#6. South Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to South Dakota in 2019: 1,218

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to North Dakota in 2019: 2,329

— #2 most common destination from South Dakota

#5. Florida

– Moved from North Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,230

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to North Dakota in 2019: 1,168

— #45 most common destination from Florida

#4. Ohio

– Moved from North Dakota to Ohio in 2019: 1,354

— 4.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to North Dakota in 2019: 13

— #50 most common destination from Ohio

#3. Wisconsin

– Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369

— 4.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313

— #37 most common destination from Wisconsin

#2. Colorado

– Moved from North Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 2,084

— 7.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to North Dakota in 2019: 585

— #45 most common destination from Colorado

#1. Minnesota

– Moved from North Dakota to Minnesota in 2019: 8,360

— 28.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to North Dakota in 2019: 13,506

— #2 most common destination from Minnesota