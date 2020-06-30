Live Now
‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’: iPhone shortcut allows you to record encounters with police

News

People use their cell phones for all sorts of things these days– starting their car, turning off lights in their home and even setting the thermostat. And recording your interaction with a police officer?
Well, there’s an app for that, too.

When being pulled over by the police, more than likely you want to avoid using your phone. But with a simple voice command, you won’t have to.

“I think it will give them a little sense of control.”

Police Chief John Klug is talking about a shortcut available for iPhone users. The “Police” shortcut was created in 2018 and now has resurfaced, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

“We’re recording. If someone else wants to record they can. It doesn’t bother me and it shouldn’t bother the officers because they should be doing the right thing anyway,” said Chief Klug.

So how does it work?

  1. First, you download the Shortcuts app from the app store.
  2. Click the gallery option in the bottom right corner, and select any shortcut to run.
  3. Go to Settings on your phone and find Shortcuts. You need to tell your phone to ‘allow untrusted Shortcuts’.
  4. Go to your web browser and search for the ‘I’m Getting Pulled Over Shortcut’. Then hit ‘Get Shortcut’.

Once downloaded, its pretty simple to use. First, alert your phone. “Hey Siri, I’m being pulled over by police.”

The shortcut launches and automatically turns down your phone’s brightness, lowers the volume of any music you were playing, sets your phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode and allows you to text someone what is happening and where you are.

It then starts a video recording that you can stop at any time, and it also automatically saves that video recording to your phone.

“The only time we run into issues is when that becomes the focal point for the person and they won’t do anything except for shove the camera in our face,” added Chief Klug.

The police department recently got an upgrade to their own recording devices, getting new body cameras and dash cams. Klug says that if you do use the shortcut, remember to respect the officer as they should respect you.

Currently, the shortcut is only available for iPhones, but there are similar apps for Android users.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

