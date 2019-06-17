High Plains Task Force Setting Up Shop In Bismarck

BISMARCK – There’s a new weapon in the fight against crime in the Bismarck and Mandan area.

This morning, the U.S. Marshal’s Service announced the High Plains Task Force has now begun operating in the region.



The task force includes one full time U.S. Marshal as well as three part time officers, two from the Bismarck Police and one from Mandan.

Their goal will be to cut through the nearly 8-thousand outstanding warrants across Burleigh and Morton Counties.

Police say this is a much-needed resource that allows for multiple departments to work together and share information to catch criminals.

“It’s kind of symbolic that we are out here today at the jail, because ultimately the work of this task force is going to be bringing some of these offenders out to this detention center so that they can face justice which they’ve been able to elude for a while here.” Said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

After the news conference the news members of the task force were sworn in as new members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The task force as been in the works for the better part of a year now and goes into effect immediately.