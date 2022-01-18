High Schoolers can now apply to SRT college financial aid

Some lucky high school students will be getting a good start to college.

That’s because SRT, a cooperative providing internet, phone, and television services will select four students who will receive $1500 in financial aid.

One student studying a technical program may receive $2,500 in scholarship funds.

For more than 30 years, the scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of area high schoolers through the program.

“Any high school graduating student whose parents or guardians have service within the SRT area can apply.

So, it is definitely a great amount of money in order to help someone who is looking to find a more affordable way to help pay for their tuition,” CEO of SRT Cassidy Hjelmstad said.

SRT, together with the Foundation for Rural Service, will be offering national scholarships.

Applications for these scholarships are open through March 4 and winners will be announced in April.