High Wages Could Help Attract Oil Workers

Job Service is reaching outside of North Dakota looking for workers.

And they can offer a good reason for people to move here: high wages.

Paula Hickel at the Williston Job Service office says this area has an average starting wage of almost $28 an hour for the 15-hundred jobs now open.

And she says that’s more than anyplace else in the nation – and even five dollars an hour more than other areas of North Dakota.

(Paula Hickel, Job Service ND-Williston) “75% of all our job openings now pay more than $20 an hour. So even though there’s oil activity in other parts of the nation, you’re going to make more money coming here.”

The number one job opening at the Williston Job Service office right now is CDL Drivers – with 232 positions available.