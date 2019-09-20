Highway 37 through Parshall to close temporarily next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you plan to travel on ND Highway 37 through Parshall, you’ll have to take a different route temporarily as the road is closed next week for railroad maintenance.

The track in Parshall will be replaced beginning Monday, Sept. 23 by the Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad (DMVW) in cooperation with United Quality Coop Grain Elevator and CP Railroad.

A signed detour route will be set up to divert traffic off of Highway 37 near the track crossing during the work. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 27. When the project is complete, the roadway will be reopened.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

