Highway Patrol also flies high in service to N.D.

When you think of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, you probably don’t think of aircraft or air search and rescue.

However, in addition to its ground forces, the Highway Patrol also has a fixed-wing plane specially equipped for search and rescue operations.

Like the operation on June 5th, when the plane was used to find two men who, along with two others, built a makeshift raft and tried floating down the Missouri River.

On June 5th, at 6:30 a.m., the Williams County Sheriff’s Department informed the North Dakota Highway Patrol of a search for the four missing men

A ground search rescued two of the four people about three hours later.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol deployed its aircraft to assist in the search for the remaining two men.

By 10:00 a.m., the flight crew spotted the two beached along the river. The GPS coordinates of the individuals were passed on to the North Dakota Game and Fish and Williams County Sheriff’s Department boat crews.

The flight crew stayed in the area to help direct the boat crews to the stranded individuals.

The Highway Patrol shot video during the search, some of which is posted with permission on this page.