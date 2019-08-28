Highway Patrol is Enforcing the Law, Border to Border

Drivers be aware — North Dakota Highway patrol is out in force. with their interstate 94 border-to-border enforcement effort underway.

Police say with the holiday weekend approaching, they’ll be watching for excessive speeding, following too close, lane change violations, texting violations, and other unsafe behaviors. And don’t think you’re out of the woods when you get to Fargo, the enforcement continues through Minnesota and Wisconsin, all the way to the Illinois border on I-94. We spoke with the Highway Patrol about you can do to avoid getting stopped.

The enforcement wraps up on Sunday, the day before Labor Day.