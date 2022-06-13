The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the individual involved in an airplane crash on June 12 at the Minot International Airport.

The person in question has been identified as Jonis Nava, a 24-year-old male from Minot.

Nava, a student pilot, attempted to take off from the Minot International Airport at 2:19 p.m Sunday in a 2007 Cessna 172N single engine plane. According to reports, he was unable to get the aircraft fully airborne, and crashed as a result.

Nava sustained minor injuries, and was transported to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

The aircraft received major damage after colliding with the airport runway.

The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.