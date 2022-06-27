The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names and current conditions of the individuals involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring in Fargo on June 26.

The crash occurred on South University Drive and the Interstate 94 EB Exit Ramp in Fargo, during a period of rain near 7:50 p.m. The parties involved were recently identified as 21-year-old Tessa Holt (a Fargo resident) driving the Harley-Davidson and 21-year-old Elijah Fields (also a Fargo resident) driving the Yamaha.

While traveling southbound on South University Drive, she lost control of her motorcycle and was thrown from it as it was laid down on its side. The second motorcycle, driven by Fields, then struck Holt before also losing control.

Holt was transported to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries. Fields was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol as requested by the Fargo Police Department. Charges are currently pending.