Highway Patrol Responds to School Bus Audit

The Highway Patrol released a statement following a statewide audit on school buses.

They say the audit found no problem with the quality of the inspections, which is something they agree with.

Highway Patrol says they take pride in their inspections because many troopers have children of their own who ride the very buses they inspect.

The issue — they believe is with the number of buses inspected, which is something they say they have no control over.

Because the legislature has not granted them the authority to mandate school district report buses for inspection or make corrections to problems.

Highway Patrol added that they welcome the discussion on school bus safety and look forward to more conversations.