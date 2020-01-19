Highways Reopen Across North Dakota

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK – There’s good news for travelers hoping to hit the highways on Sunday, all roads that were shut down because of the blizzard have since reopened…

Despite this, strong gusty winds will remain today and could create some slick spots on roads across the state.

The Highway Patrol adds that all oversize loads are also permitted back on roads across the state.

There’ll be plenty of sunshine today, but that won’t help to melt any of the snow as temperatures across most of the state will remain below zero.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"

KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20"

MHS Fire Lane

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Fire Lane"

DOT Roads Update 10:00

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Roads Update 10:00"

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge