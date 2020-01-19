Highways Reopen Across North Dakota

BISMARCK – There’s good news for travelers hoping to hit the highways on Sunday, all roads that were shut down because of the blizzard have since reopened…

🤫We’ve done it!!! The last stretch of closed interstate in ND is now open. I-94 opened at 7 am. Remember to take it easy today, NDDOT continues to push snow. Let’s make this opening uneventful, shall we? Take it slow and prepare for changing conditions. #ArriveAlive #NDHP294 pic.twitter.com/dYgkraaxv3 — NDHP (@NDHighwayPatrol) January 19, 2020

Despite this, strong gusty winds will remain today and could create some slick spots on roads across the state.

The Highway Patrol adds that all oversize loads are also permitted back on roads across the state.

There’ll be plenty of sunshine today, but that won’t help to melt any of the snow as temperatures across most of the state will remain below zero.