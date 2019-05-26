Hip fractures can be deadly for seniors

Each year, millions of people fall, especially seniors. Some of these falls cause hip fractures which can lead to serious injuries and even death, for seniors.

It’s by the grace of God that 84-year-old Quincy Maw is up and moving after what happened four months ago.

“He was shoveling some snow off the deck and he had just turned to come back into the house because he was getting cold and down he went,” said Caroline Maw, Wife/Caregiver.

Quincy Maw suffered a hip fracture and went through months of treatment at CHI St. Alexius Health and the Baptist Health Care Center.

“How I got there I still don’t know,” said Quincy Maw.

Now that he’s out of treatment, his wife took on the role as his caregiver.

“You go to keep your eye on him because he kind of likes to move around on his own once and a while. But you just have to be there,” said Caroline Maw.

And what happened to Quincy happens to a lot of seniors. They fall and suffer a hip fracture but it can be deadly.

It’s more than just physical, a hip fracture can affect you mentally and emotionally. It’s so serious that one in three adults aged 50 and over dies within 12 months of suffering a hip fracture.

“There is a loss of independence that can certainly add to their discouragement. In addition, people who otherwise had no signs of confusion or dementia can have some after the injury or the surgery,” said Coridon Huez, Orthopedic Surgeon at Sanford Health.

According to the CDC, more than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling, usually by falling sideways. But there are ways to prevent it.

“So, we want to avoid putting ourselves in situations where we have those falls. So, avoid the ice, avoid when the ground is slick, take a cane,” said Huez.

As for Caroline and Quincy, they keep hope alive and think of positive things like there 60th anniversary in a week.

According to the CDC, each year, at least three hundred thousand seniors are hospitalized for hip fractures.