Hockey season is starting to ramp up and there were a pair of big games Saturday in the Magic City. At the NAHL level, it’s the Bismarck-Minot Rivalry, the Minotauros looking for the sweep over the Bobcats. At the college level, the Minot State Beavers were looking for back-to-back wins over the Jamestown Jimmies.

Minot State Beavers 5 Jamestown Jimmies 2 Final Minot Minotauros 2 Bismarck Bobcats 1 Final