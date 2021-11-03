Hoeven, Cramer among U.S. Senators hoping to nullify Biden vaccine business mandate

The American flag is flown at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the U.S. Capitol on October 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are among the majority of Republican lawmakers in the Senate planning to try and nullify President Biden’s expected vaccine mandate on private businesses.

The president is expected to formally issue an executive order mandating vaccine requirements for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The rule, which is estimated to affect more than 80 million Americans, will impose $14,000 fines for those businesses that do not comply.

The Republican lawmakers plan to nullify the executive order through the Congressional Review Act, a process by which lawmakers can nullify a rule or executive order issued by a government agency or the president.

To do so, members of Congress have a specified time period during which to submit and take action on a

joint resolution disapproving the rule. If both houses pass the resolution, it is sent to the President

for his signature or veto. If the President were to veto the resolution, Congress could then vote to override

the veto.

“Once again, President Biden is stretching the limit of his legal authority to mandate Americans and business owners into compliance,” Cramer said in a news release. “At a time when businesses are struggling to find workers and keep up with demand, the Administration is further shrinking the workforce by forcing Americans to choose between their job and their personal health care decisions.”

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate is government overreach. Our nation is already facing a workforce shortage, and this mandate will exacerbate this situation while also infringing on the rights of Americans,” Hoeven wrote on his Facebook page.