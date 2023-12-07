BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Senator John Hoeven issued the following statement following the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy in the line of duty Wednesday night:

“The events in Mercer County last night are a stark reminder of the heroic actions of our law enforcement officials each and every day. This deputy made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our community, and Mikey and I send our sincerest condolences to the deputy’s loved ones and the entire Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. We are praying for comfort and peace for all those impacted by this tragic event.“