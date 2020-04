Today: Decreasing clouds this afternoon with highs back in the 50s. The NW wind will increase to 25 mph, gusting to as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooler lows in the 20s and 30s. Decreasing wind into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs warming to the 60s and 70s. The south wind turns westerly and will increase through the afternoon to 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.