Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — KX News has confirmed that Senator Ray Holmberg is stepping down as Chair of the Legislative Management.

This comes after Holmberg came under fire last week for exchanging text messages with an incarcerated child porn suspect, 34-year-old Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier.

Grand Forks County Jail records confirm, Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Morgan-Derosier.. when he was indeed behind bars.

As the Chair of Legislative Management, Holmberg held the power to allocate millions in federal relief.

Last week, Dem-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart has called on Holmberg to step down as Chair saying, “instead of working to come up with creative solutions to fix problems in our state, he’s exchanging text messages with someone who has been federally indicted for child porn, sexual abuse, and trafficking.”

KX has also confirmed Holmberg will be represented by Vogal Law Firm criminal defense attorney Mark Friese.