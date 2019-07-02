Homeowners and City Council members voiced their concerns about Fairview Lodge

It’s a motel in Minot people have come to know as an eyesore, but for some, it’s their only housing option because it’s affordable.

KX News was told by people living there that the water’s been off for nearly three weeks and the electricity was shut off this morning.

Homeowners and people living in the lodge spoke at tonight’s city council meeting.

“At this point, we don’t feel like we are being assisted in any way. We’re at our witts end,” said Tina Alexander, the homeowner.

After Alexander posted on social media last week asking the mayor for help, she took her concerns straight to the city council and asked them for help, directly.

“When we have complaints like this, my own feeling has been that we haven’t been as proactive and we haven’t been as responsive sometimes as I would’ve liked. And it’s very frustrating to me when I keep hearing well there’s nothing we can do or it takes a long time. I know it takes a long time,” said Stephan Podrygula, Alderman.

Alexander and her neighbors call the police department daily to assist with different things. Drug use, trespassing and fighting are some of the issues. Minot Police Department says they have been doing everything they can.

“But these things don’t happen overnight. As far as the police department’s response to different calls out there, we’ve handled the calls, the situations that we’ve responded to we’ve certainly tried to address on the spot to the extent that we can. Some of the issues are a lot more long-term,” said Jason Olson, Minot Police Chief.

After city council ended, one Fairview Lodge resident still had something to say…

“Some answers from you guys about how we can be so shut down and pay somebody rent and you guys say it’s not even a business, where’s the answers? You have disabled people and you have people with children up there, have no idea what’s going on. This is your responsibility,” said Fairview Lodge resident.

The city is having its planning meeting Tuesday and this is one of the topics of discussion.