Hometown Heroes of Hazen

The city of Hazen is honoring its hometown heroes.

Around town, and on Main Street, you’ll find light poles with banners.

On each banner, you’ll find a veteran who has served our country, from World War I to present.

Hazen Mayor Jerry Obenauer, says someone from city hall saw the idea in South Dakota and thought, “Why not bring it here?”.

He says the idea has exploded.

There are now 175 banners honoring the local veterans of Hazen.

“When you’re looking at putting up some banners to dress up our community…what’s a better way than something with the stars and stripes, a veteran.

Someone who’s served and given time and sacrifice…themselves and their family. It’s been fantastic,” says Mayor Obenauer

He says the banners will stay up for 2 years but will be taken down during the winter months.

After that, the banners will go to the families.

Obenauer says the displays have been a huge conversation piece.