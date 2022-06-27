BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a time for camps. Most of them are for younger children.

But on Monday, the NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health hosted a camp for teenagers that are interested in the industry.

Students across the region gathered at the Bismarck HOPE Nursing camp in order to get a hands-on learning experience in their desired profession of healthcare.

The senior nursing students worked with nine through 12 graders and taught them what they do.

The camp is an opportunity for high school students to find out if they want to pursue nursing in the future.

“It’s extremely important when I think about the nursing profession itself,” said Charys Kunkel, the Director of Nursing NDSU at Sanford Health. “In 2029, which is when these students will graduate, there is an estimated 300,000 nurses that are gonna be needed. In addition to the current demand that’s available,” said Kunkel.

The students learned about injections, active simulation and how to give different health assessments.