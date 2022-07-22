Friday: Sunny and hot with widespread 90s. A few scattered showers are possible in the far west by late afternoon. Westerly winds will stay around 10-15 MPH. A few stronger westerly wind gusts are possible in NW ND up to 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Chances for severe storms start by the early evening. Gusts up to 70 MPH with 2″ hail are possible. Lows will fall to the 60s with the wind shifting to become northerly.

Saturday: Morning showers and storms will exit the east. Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun and cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the 70s and 80s.